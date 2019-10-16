URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Bond is set at $1 million for an armed robbery suspect accused of holding up a Champaign bank.
Police said Dakir D. Pickens, 18, worked with a teen in the 11:30 a.m. Tuesday robbery at Regions Bank, which is located at 111 S. State St. The two suspects demanded money before Pickens hit an employee with a gun several times on their head, causing bleeding, according to officers.
The suspects both had on hats and sunglasses when they entered the bank, prosecutors said in a Wednesday afternoon update. They both had on hoodies and one of the suspects had a loaded gun.
State's Attorney Julia Reitz said the armed suspect grabbed a bank worker by the hair and shot the weapon into the ceiling. According to her, the second suspect followed an employee as they fled to the back of the bank and returned after that person left the building.
A worker refused to give the suspects access to a locked teller area before the suspects fired gunshots at and kicked bulletproof glass.
Police said the suspects ran to an alley and changed what they were wearing. Law enforcement found two guns and a sweatshirt in that alley.
The News-Gazette reports Pickens’ bond was set in a Wednesday hearing by a Champaign County judge. He’s charged with two armed violence counts, along with charges of financial institution robbery and aggravated battery with a gun.
Pickens’ lawyer told the court her client is not employed, is homeless and deals with post traumatic stress disorder.
He will be back in court on Oct. 23.