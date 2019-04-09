CHICAGO (WAND) - A $1 million Illinois Lottery prize is still unclaimed.
According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was sold in Chicago on May 9. The winner has only one month left to come forward for the prize. The ticket was sold at a Chicago convenience store.
If you think you bought a ticket for this drawing, you may want to check your pockets, behind the sofa or wherever you may have placed a winning lottery ticket.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Super Price, 2511 W. Cermak Road, in Chicago, and matched all five numbers – 11 - 16 - 38 - 50 - 69 – to win a $1 million prize in the Wednesday, May 9, 2018, drawing.
The unclaimed Powerball prize is one of four seven-figure Illinois Lottery prizes currently unclaimed, totaling $5 million.
The three other unclaimed prizes include:
- A $1 million Powerball ticket that was purchased at Schnucks, 975 S. Annie Glidden Road, in DeKalb and matched all five numbers – 01 - 02 - 03 - 07 - 39 – for the drawing on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
- A $2 million Mega Millions ticket that was purchased at Mobil, 1600 New Lenox Road, in Joliet, and matched all five numbers – 8 - 22 - 24 - 38 - 64 – to win a $1,000,000 prize for the Friday, April 5, 2019, drawing. The ticket also matched the Megaplier number, which was 2, turning the prize into $2,000,000.
- A $1 million Powerball ticket that was purchased at 7-Eleven, 903 W. Wise Road, in Schaumburg and matched all five numbers – 15 - 33 - 43 - 59 - 60 – for the drawing on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here. For more information about the Illinois Lottery, please visit illinoislottery.com.