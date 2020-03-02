DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A $3 million gift has been given to the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center at OSF HeathCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
The gift was given from the Julius W. Hegeler II estate to support and expand oncology services in Danville.
The donation is a tribute to Bobette Hegeler, the late wife of Danville businessman Julius W. Hegeler II. Mr. Hegeler passed away in June 2019.
The cancer center was renamed the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center shortly after the donation was announced in 2015.