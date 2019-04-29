SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – With $200 million in forgotten cash and securities returned to owners this fiscal year by the Illinois treasurer’s office, leaders say they expect to “shatter” records.
The 2019 fiscal year still has two months to go, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a press release, meaning the $200 million number paid from close to 200,000 claims should rise even more. The year runs from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
The amount of claims the treasurer’s office has paid out rapidly increased in the last several years. The claims paid out in the current fiscal year (average value of $1,000) are an increase from 116,000 claims ($180 million) fulfilled in the 2018 fiscal year. There were 58,000 claims ($159 million) paid in the 2017 fiscal year and 53,000 ($155 million) in the 2016 year.
Frerichs says the increase can be directly attributed to a push to allow people to file paperless claims. A state law change he pushed for allows his office to send checks to qualifying people even if they don’t initiate a claim.
“Reuniting people with their unclaimed cash and property is one of my most fulfilling duties as state treasurer,” he said. “We are proud of the changes to our program that have helped pay out a record number of claims in a faster, more efficient way.”
Illinois has over $3 billion in unclaimed property, he added, which includes things like unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. The state is required by law to return those items to rightful owners “no matter how long it takes”, per Frerichs.
People can search the state treasurer's online database here to see if they or their business has anything to claim.