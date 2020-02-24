CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - More than $7,300,000 in federal funding will be going to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Champaign County.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $7,300,621 that comes through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Head Start and Early Head Start programs focus on nutrition, education, and physical and mental health for children from birth to age 5.
$1,833,718 will go to Early Head Start programs. $5,416,903 will go to Head Start programs.