(WAND) - Contigo has recalled millions of kids water bottles due to a choking hazard.
The Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles that are recalled have a black spout base and black spout cover.
There have been 149 reports of the spouts detaching. 18 have been found in children's mouths.
The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, online, and other stores from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.
Stop using them if you have a recalled water bottle. Call Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.
The number to call is 888-262-0622.