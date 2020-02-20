(WAND) - 5.7 million Contigo kids cleanable water bottles and replacement lids have been recalled due to a choking hazard.
The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Contigo has received a total of 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.
Only water bottles with a black base and cover of the clear silicone spout are included in the recall.
Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.
This recall affects water bottles and replacement lids that were sent out after another recall in August 2019.
The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).
The water bottles were sold individually and also in two-packs and three-packs.
The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.
If you own one of the recalled water bottles, you should immediately stop using it and the replacement lid that was provided in the previous recall.
If you contact Contigo at 888-262-0622, they will send you a free water bottle.