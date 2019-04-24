CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Public Health Association is requesting $3 million to support a previous grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health that helped with the purchase and distribution of childhood vaccines.
Illinois separated the CHIP immunization coverage from the Vaccine for Children program starting Oct. 1, 2016.
IDPH stopped providing vaccines under the CHIP program.
Due to that, the Illinois Department of Public Health worked to find a way to provide alternative service coverage for participating providers of the CHIP population through an agreement with the Illinois Public Health Association.
The IPHA wants to establish a vaccine purchasing consortium for the acquisition and distribution of vaccines to support providers covering CHIP clients.
The IPHA must buy vaccines identified by the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices as provided under the Child Health Examination Code for childhood immunizations.
A system was established to implement a purchase and distribution program that is accessible by, including but not limited to local health departments, managed care organization contract providers, rural health centers, FQHC's and private providers.
Illinois is included among ten states with confirmed Measles outbreaks. More than 600,000 people worldwide die every year from this disease.