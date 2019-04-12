(WAND) - Someone in Illinois is now $15,750,000 richer!
The massive winning lottery ticket was sold through the Illinois Lottery website or mobile app.
The online player's winning ticket matched all six numbers (11-15-21-41-48-49) to win the prize in Thursday's drawing.
The winner is asked to call the player hotline at 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield, or Fairview Heights.
Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their pirze.