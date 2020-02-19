DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County deputies made a huge cannabis bust when they stopped a vehicle near the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Tuesday.
A total of 162 pounds of cannabis with a value of $1.5 million was seized after a van with Ohio registration was pulled over on Interstate 72 near exit 133 around 5:15 p.m.
Deputies said the driver, 62-year-old Vincent Johnson, gave conflicting information about where he was going, where he was from, and who owned the vehicle. They said he also claimed to be the only person in the vehicle.
A K-9 did a free air search of the van and alerted to the smell of drugs inside.
Deputies said Johnson admitted to having about 100 pounds of cannabis. They initially found about 159 pounds of cannabis, plus 2 pounds of a cannabis concentrate. The total weight of the cannabis ended up being 162 pounds, with a street value of about $1.5 million.
They also found Joshua Fitch, 41, hiding under a blanket in the van. Firch said he was hitchhiking and did not know about the drugs. However, deputies said they found information that tied him to being involved in the drug trafficking.
Both men are from California. Their bond is set at $500,000 each. They both face preliminary charges of cannabis trafficking of more than 5,000 grams, a Class X felony.