(WAND) - An anonymous Utah man is going to great lengths to find his future wife. The man who promotes himself as a millionaire put billboards up encouraging people to fill out an application and they could be invited to an exclusive event for top candidates.
A Mormon matchmaking site, The LDS Matchmaker, is running the search for the man from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The man paid to have 10 billboards up advertising his search for a future wife. They went up in earlier this month around Salt Lake City, Utah.
The company says they have received 1,000 applications from women around the world.
While the mystery man's search is unconventional, the matchmaking site says he is sincere in his search for love. While his name is not being released he is described between 30 and 45 years old, from a big family and originally from San Diego, California.
Applications are being accepted at ldsmillionairematchmaker.com through May 31.