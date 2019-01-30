ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two central Illinois programs that help train at-risk youth for jobs are receiving national grants.
The programs are part of YouthBuild, which works to give minors who need the help credentials to work in construction and other industries. The people involved train to build homes for people who are low-income or homeless in their communities.
YouthBuild also helps members finish a high school or state equivalency degree program.
Grant announcements from the U.S. Department of Labor include $85 million across 32 states, and in central Illinois will help:
- Homework Hangout Club Inc. (Decatur): $1,100,000
- YBMC Inc. d.b.a. YouthBuild McLean County (Normal): $1,100,000
Each of the 65 total programs the U.S. Department of Labor awarded money to had applied to offer Construction Plus training. Find out more about what Construction Plus is about by clicking here.