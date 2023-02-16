SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) – Governor Pritzker’s budget proposal includes substantial funding for early childhood education.
If approved by the legislature a $250 million investment would be made into early childhood education assisting the states Pre-K three-and-four year olds. An additional $100 million would be used for building new childcare and preschool facilities. While $70 million would be set aside for assistance.
“It is important for us to make sure that every three-and-four year old in Illinois can go to preschool and has childcare available to them,” Pritzker said in Springfield on Thursday.
The legislature is being asked to approve the funding as part of the fiscal 2024 budget. The new fiscal year begins July first.
