CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The COVID-19 pandemic created havoc for businesses around central Illinois.
Visit Champaign County reported the pandemic impacted businesses to the point of closure or temporary closure.
"Over $400 million in the greater Champaign County area is in visitor spending, so it's a huge deal," said Jayne DeLuce, CEO and president of Visit Champaign County.
The Big Ten announced Tuesday it would postpone football until the fall. The loss of Fighting Illini football is detrimental to the Champaign-Urbana area, according to DeLuce.
"A football season, if you estimate about 42,000 (people), is about a $20 million impact for the seasons, so already we were only going to see a portion of that because of COVID, but now if there is not Illinois football taking place that's a tremendous economic loss to our community and for our businesses," DeLuce said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin felt the conference's decision to postpone the season was difficult. She explained big decisions like that are for the health and safety of everyone.
"We are all working together to keep this community safe and get through this pandemic," Marlin said.
With a major loss to the Champaign-Urbana area, both women agreed now is the time to support local businesses and support one another to ensure everyone makes it through.
