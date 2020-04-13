(WAND) - The first coronavirus relief payments started being deposited this weekend, with some Central Illinoisans reporting they received their payment on Monday. Tens of millions of Americans are expected to receive their direct deposit payment by Wednesday.
Here is a breakdown on the payment amounts:
- $1200 - to individuals with annual income less than $75,000
- $2400 - to married couples filing joint returns with annual income less than $150,000
- $500 is being given for each child 16 years or younger.
- A reduced payment will go to individuals making from $75,000 to $99,000, and to married couples making from $150,000 to $198,000
"It's there to help pay for the necessities, make sure that you are paying the bills that you absolutely have to, whether that's rent, mortgage, groceries," said financial adviser Bayard Closser, President, Investment Planners, Inc.
The first payments are going to people who filed tax returns in 2019 or 2018, and received funds via direct deposit. For those who don't file taxes, the IRS's website has a feature where you can enter info to get your payment direct deposited. According to the IRS, if you receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits, or railroad benefits via direct deposit, the IRS has your info, and you do not need to do anything.
After direct deposits are issued, the IRS will issue paper checks beginning the week of May 4, in reverse order of adjusted gross income, starting with people with the lowest incomes first.
The IRS also says it's creating a web portal called "Get My Payment," that will be up and running sometime this week, where people can track the status of their payment.
You will not have to pay taxes on the stimulus check.