CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Millions of dollars will head to Illinois schools districts to help students and families impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $39 million will head to Champaign Unit 4 to help students affected by the pandemic.
"These resources make it possible for Champaign and every district in Illinois to make significant investments that were otherwise out of reach," said Pritzker.
The funding comes as part of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief packages. Schools, students and parents have overcome challenges that no one could have imagined before the pandemic began, including remote and hybrid learning, digital connection issues, new processes for receiving state and federal aid that normally flows through schools, and more.
Champaign Unit 4 plans to use the money on digital expansion for students and teachers, in addition to investing in programs to help students who may have fallen behind.
"While we all know that children learn differently. we know the pandemic has been reminder on what a standard classroom could and should look like. No longer will we look at sitting in a classroom as the singular option for educating a student," said Dr. Susan Zolar, the district's superintendent.
The majority of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which gives local schools a great deal of flexibility in how they can use the money over the next 3 ½ years. At least 20% of the funding must be used to address learning loss, but beyond that, school districts can use the money to address many different issues and costs.
For example, it can be used to better equip schools for safe learning, to prevent layoffs, to address students' social and emotional needs, to fund summer programs or to ensure all students have access to reliable Wi-Fi and technology.
The State Board of Education, in collaboration with other state agencies that address education, has produced a guide for local school districts to help them decide how to best use their resources. While the guide and other state-sponsored services are completely voluntary, the state aims to support local districts during this difficult time.
Senator Doris Turner (D) announced other local schools are set to receive the following amounts:
• Taylorville CUSD 3- 6,435,198
• Pana CUSD 8- $4,976,666
• Hillsboro CUSD 3- $4,608,564
• Nokomis CUSD 22- $3,533,859
• Central A & M CUD 21- $1,769,680
• Sangamon Valley CUSD 9- $1,083,382
• Decatur SD 61- $71,325,913
• Rochester CUSD 3A- $1,542,201
