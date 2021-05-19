Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Construction season is here and Illinois motorists will be seeing their share of construction work this summer according to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker through his Rebuild Illinois program.
Pritzker says more than 27-hundred miles of improved roads were completed over the past two-years. Including repairs to a stretch of I-55 from Springfield to Divernon at a cost of $15 million. A section of U.S. Route 51, totaling $20 million, from Decatur to Shelby County will be completed later this year. The Democratic governor points to additional projects that will fix thousands of miles of Illinois roadway.
“Reconstruct over 2,700 more miles of roads and nearly eight-million square feet of bridges,” Pritzker said.
Governor Pritzker announced full Amtrak Service in central Illinois will resume on July 19th. Some Amtrak service was curtailed as a result of the COVID pandemic.
