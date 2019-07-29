SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A different kind of therapy animal is trotting through the halls of HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.
Weighing about 150 pounds and standing nearly three feet tall, The Heartland Mini Hoofs are saddling up to have a good time with patients.
Andra Ebert, owner of The Heartland Mini Hoofs, said her horses bring smiles to the faces of sick kids.
"A lot of kids, they have never touched a horse, much less been around one and had one that close to them," Ebert said.
The mini horses typically visit the hospital three times a year, but Express Employment Professionals didn't think that was enough.
The company gave the organization a $5,000 donation so the mini horses could visit kids more often.
"The grant, the donation by Express, there is so much that will be able to provide us," Ebert said. "I can't express it enough."
The extra money will allow the mini horses to visit the hospital ten times a year for the next five years.
"We work off donations," Ebert said. "No one takes a salary, so that money will allow us to continue for a number of years."