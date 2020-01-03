SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Small businesses in Illinois ccan now use the Minimum Wage Credit.
The new tax credit took effect Jan. 1 and is designed to help small businesses offset the state's minimum wage rate that will gradually increase to $15 an hour over the next six years.
Businesses can claim the credit on their quarterly Illinois Withholding Income Tax Returns.
"Illinois small businesses should take advantage of this tax credit," said acting Director David Harris. "Raising the wage for hardworking Illinois families was one of Governor Pritzker's top priorities and he worked to ensure that small businesses and nonprofits remain competitive during the transition period. Along with a new capital bill and tax credits for apprenticeship programs and research investments, this measure will help fulfill this administration's goal of fostering an environment that will grow jobs and reward hardworking families."
Businesses and nonprofits with 50 full-time equivalent employees or less are eligible to offset a portion of the minimum wage increase cost from their withholding income taxes. The maximum credit amount allowed is 25 percent of the difference between the new minimum wage and what each employee was paid previously.
The percentage allowed each year there after will decrease before ending in 2026 for most small businesses.
To claim this credit, file Form IL-941, Illinois Withholding Income Tax Return, and a new schedule.