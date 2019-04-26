Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph early.