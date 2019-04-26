Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Like many non-profits the Good Samaritan Inn is trying to determine how it can financially handle significant increases in the states minimum wage.
The Illinois General Assembly has enacted legislation which will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour over a five-year period. Good Samaritan Inn feeds low-income and homeless individuals and is made up of a mix of volunteers and salaried workers. It’s the paid workers the organization worries about with entry-level salaries eventually hitting $31,200 a year.
“It’s going to double our payroll,” Reverend Stacey Brohard told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “We try to move them up as fast as we can but it’s based on merit like most businesses would run. But now at the end of five-years we’re going to be at $15 an hour with all of them. So it’s going to double our payroll.
On Friday, Good Samaritan honored Jane and Bill Kaelin as volunteers of the year. They are among the 425 individuals volunteering at the Inn each month. Reverend Brohard says Good Samaritan will have to either increase the number of grants it gets each year or go with more volunteers over paid employees.