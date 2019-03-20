DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A campus minister and theology teacher was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on U.S. Route 36 and Douglas County Road 1865 East just after 5:30 a.m.
Illinois State Police troopers confirm there were two vehicles involved in the crash, a commercial vehicle and a passenger van.
The only person inside the van, Joan Biebel, was killed.
Biebel is St. Teresa's Campus Minister and Theology teacher.
St. Teresa is holding a prayer service Wednesday night at 7. The school will let out at 1 p.m. Wednesday and all extra curricular activities have been cancelled.