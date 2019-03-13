Ministry Safety and Security Seminar held in Danville

Danville, Ill. (WAND) - A ministry safety and security seminar was held this morning at Ridgeview Baptist Church.
This is in efforts to prepare and recognize threats that may be happening in the community.
"Over 75 percent of the critical issues that happen in churches are M-F so it's scary because we have people and resources on the weekend and no so much during the week," said speaker Bob Johnson.
He says the course can teach individual how to recognize signs of threats.
"We never want to profile anyone because of what they look like or how they dress or their beliefs but certainly their behavior."
He says it's unfortunate that they have to prepare for extremities but take the Charleston shooting and Sutherland Springs shooting as an example--They happened.
They never want to be placed in a similar situation and that's why they're holding these seminars.
Other issues discussed were identifying domestic abuse, child endangerment and how to keep safe outdoors.