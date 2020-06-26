MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - The Minneapolis City Council has voted unanimously to change the city charter to allow the police department to be dismantled.
This follows widespread criticism of law enforcement over the killing of George Floyd.
This vote was the first step in a process to make the November ballot. Citizens would vote and get the final say.
The proposed amendment goes to a policy committee and to the city’s Charter Commission for a formal review. That is when citizens and city officials would get to weigh in on the issue.
“I hope that the Charter Commission will recognize the moment that we are in and take our offer of support, however we can provide it, to expedite this process so that voters have a chance to have their voices heard on this important question and this important moment in our city’s history,” Council President Lisa Bender said.
The police department has faced heavy criticism since Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
The incident spurred protests, rallies, and riots across the country.
According to draft language posted online, the amendment would replace the department with a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, “which will have responsibility for public safety services prioritizing a holistic, public health-oriented approach.”
The amendment goes on to say the director of the new agency would have “non-law-enforcement experience in community safety services, including but not limited to public health and/or restorative justice approaches.”
A division of licensed peace officers who would answer to the department's director.
The Minneapolis Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents over 10,000 law enforcement officers, called the vote a “haphazard effort to dismantle the police department” that will create “an unsafe environment” without sufficient resources to prevent crime.
