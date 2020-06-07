MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - 13 days after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Minneapolis City Council has announced its intention to disband the police department.
“Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday, via KARE11.com.
A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced the move Sunday during a rally at Powderhorn. The mayor will not be able to block the move.
In recent days, the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Public Schools, and others decided to end or restrict their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.
