MINNEAPOLIS (WAND/KARE) - The Mayor of Minneapolis is calling for more action after a video showed a police officer with his knee on the neck of George Floyd.
The African American man died in police custody Monday night, and bystander video has since circulated showing a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd says repeatedly, "I can't breathe."
Mayor Jacob Frey said he wants charges to be filed against the officer, during a Wednesday press briefing. On Tuesday, Frey announced four responding officers were terminated. Protests have erupted around the city over the death.
"I've wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question. Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey said to reporters on Wednesday. "If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that question."
Frey said he made the request to for more charges to the county attorney based on the video evidence.
"George Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice, and our city deserves justice," Frey said.
"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Frey said. "I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."
Frey said that the maneuver used by the officer is not approved by the Minneapolis Police Department.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman released a statement on Tuesday, saying that his office is "shocked and saddened by what appeared in a recent video."
Freeman's office said the findings of the BCA and FBI's investigation will be released once it is complete.
"We promise a thorough, expedited review consistent with our on-going commitment to justice," the statement read. "Every person is entitled to fairness; no person stands above the law."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.