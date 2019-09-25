NEW HOPE, Minn, (WAND) – Nearly 77,000 THC vaping cartridges were taken off the streets after a record-breaking drug bust in Minnesota.
The Northwest Metro Drug Task Force seized 76,972 cartridges at a Coon Rapids home Monday.
Officials believe the cartridges, which investigators say have a street value of $3.8 million, came from out of state for distribution in Minnesota.
New Hope Police Chief Tim Fournier said they arrested one man in the case, and he has charges pending. Several police departments assisted in the warrant search that was submitted on Monday by the New Hope Police Department.
"This case highlights just one case of many that are going on across the state," said Brian Marquart, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Justice Programs statewide gang and drug coordinator.
It’s not clear if the cartridges obtained are linked to any vaping related illnesses. Officials are urging consumers not to use illegally purchased THC cartridges.
Investigators say they aren't sure whether the cartridges in this case were manufactured on the black market or are cartridges which are legal in other states and were then brought to Minnesota.
Fournier says the task force became aware of the suspect in Monday's bust this summer. He says in addition to the cartridges, investigators found other marijuana and THC-related evidence, and $23,380 in counterfeit money.
The CDC said they still don’t know the specific cause of lung injuries. The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product or substance that is linked to all cases.