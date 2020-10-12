DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two vehicles collided in a Monday evening crash, Decatur police said.
Authorities said the crash happened at the King Street and Fairview Avenue intersection. Police got the call at 5:52 p.m.
One person in each vehicle was injured. Injuries were described by officers are minor.
At least one of the vehicles, a white car, appeared to have taken major front-end damage.
