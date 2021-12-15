CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One man was treated for minor injuries after single vehicle crash on I-57.
According to police on December 14 at approximately 2 p.m., Joseph Kindl, 51, of Palm Harbor, FL, was traveling north on I-57 near milepost 175.5 in Cumberland County, when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a sign, and finally came to a stop after overturning onto its passenger side on the right shoulder.
Kindl was treated on scene for minor injuries and cited for improper lane usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.