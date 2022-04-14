TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Five minors are charged with causing criminal damage to Ervin Park restrooms in Tuscola.
The News-Gazette reports Douglas County's State's Attorney Kate Watson has filed petitions against all five children, who are 12 to 15 years old, accusing them of being delinquent. The minors are accused of committing criminal damage to government-supported property, which is a Class 3 felony charge.
The four males and one female, along with their parents, received notifications to appear in court about one month from mid-April. In court, the suspects will be arraigned on delinquency petitions.
Damage included a smashed sink, which was reduced to pieces, pulled-down stall dividers and a ripped open paper towel holder. Authorities estimated damage to be about $10,000, the state's attorney said. She plans to seek restitution as part of sentencing if the minors are found guilty.
“They offered no concrete reason why they did this damage,” Watson said following a review of police reports. “We know there was a wrench involved.”
Electrical work was going to need to be redone after the fact, City Administrator Drew Hoel said, after the damage was discovered in late March.
