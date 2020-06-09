SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A local child who beat the odds is selflessly celebrating his birthday this year.
Jayden McCandless is deemed a miracle child by St. John's Hospital. His mother, Nicole Scroggins, says at birth, Jayden had just five percent chance of survival.
"I was 23 weeks pregnant when I had him," Scroggins says. "He was one pound, ten ounces at birth. We spent 111 days in the NICU.
Fast forward years later, and Jayden is celebrating his 12th birthday.
"Twelve years ago, I didn't know if my son was going to walk, or talk or do anything," Scroggins says. "I never imagined this is where we'd be."
A lot of kids would be thinking about all the toys and presents they would receive on their big day but not Jayden.
"I thought it would be nice to give back, because of the coronavirus since all of the treasure chest boxes are low," Jayden says.
St. John's Children's Hospital has treasure chest boxes full of toys kids can pick out after getting tests or procedures done. When Jayden found out the boxes were running low on toys, he says he knew exactly what he wanted for his birthday.
"I'd like to say I'm surprised, but I'm really not. As soon as they told us the treasure chests were low, I could see the wheels spinning immediately," Scroggins says. "It's just who he is. It's just how his heart is."
Jayden and his family collected donated toys for one month, before delivering them to the hospital.
"I knew we were going to need a truck [to deliver the toys], but I didn't know that it was that much," McCandless says. "My eyes got big, and I was surprised."
It was an act of selflessness, proving giving to others may be one of the best gifts of all.
"I'm very, very, very excited that we get to come here on my birthday to do this,"McCandless says. "It's just the best birthday I've ever had."
