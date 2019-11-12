LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WAND) - A dog rescued after surviving for more than three weeks, trapped in the rubble of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has found his forever home.
The dog named Miracle has almost doubled in weigh, learned to walk again and is full of life.
“He’s a fighter, he’s a survivor and he’s a great symbol of hope for people that have lost everything,” said Laurie Simmon.
Simon is the founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue and worked with a team to save Miracle’s life.
“He was extremely anemic and his muscles on his hindlegs wasted away to nothing,” said Simmon.
It took a drone with heat seeking capability to find him and other dogs who were buried so deep beneath the debris.
Since Miracle’s rescue he’s been fed special food and treated with doggie hemp oil to quell his anxiety over the sound of thunderstorms.
Over then thousand people sent in applications to adopt Miracle. Now, one lucky family gets to take him home.
Clark and Briana Beaty, along with their three daughters will get to take Miracle home.
The family had to keep the news a secret and now they are planning a party for his arrival. The party will feature a dog cake that Miracle can eat as much as he wants.
“It’s the start of something good,” Clark Beaty said.
