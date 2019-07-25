SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A sweet treat is helping create miracles. For the past 15 years, Dairy Queens throughout the nation have raised funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
During Miracle Treat Day, at least one dollar from every blizzard sold in central Illinois will go to HSHS St. Johns Children's Hospital to help kids like Jayden McCandless.
McCandless was born at 23 weeks, and had a five percent chance of survival. Now he is encouraging his local community to come out and help support the hospital that saved his life.
"If you eat a blizzard today, it will go to the hospital," McCandless says. "Plus, duh, blizzards are good. Go to any Dairy Queen, buy a blizzard and they will give a dollar to St. Johns. Go anywhere in Springfield, Decatur Effingham or Champaign.
Proceeds collected on Miracle Treat Day help fund programs like The Child Life Program, music therapy and pet therapy.
"If you don't eat a blizzard, and you don't give a dollar to St. Johns, if that happened today, that would be devastating, but people are listening to me and buying a blizzard. They are choosing to give back to St. John's," McCandless says.