(WAND) - Country music superstar Miranda Lambert dumped a salad over a woman's head over an argument about millennials and phones, TMZ is reporting.
It happened Sunday at the Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville, TMZ said.
The incident happened shortly after the woman's husband and a friend of Lambert's got into an argument.
The fight happened between the two men, escalating from the bathroom after comments about millennials and their phones, TMZ reports.
Lambert and and the people she was with were gone by the time police arrived.
Lambert was also said to be dining with her parents.
A police report has not been filed, reports TMZ.