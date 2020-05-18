ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Miss Illinois pageant has been delayed until year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization announced this week that the Miss Illinois 2020 Competition, previously scheduled for June in Marion, will be delayed.
The Miss America Organization announced last week that the Miss America 2021 competition (scheduled for December 2020) would be delayed.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have been advised to delay their qualifying competitions. State winners go on to compete in the Miss America pageant.
Miss Illinois is usually crowned in June at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center from among regional winners across the state.
The Miss Illinois Board has made June 14-19, 2021 the dates for next year's pageant. All winners of regional contests held earlier this year will still get to compete for the Miss Illinois crown in 2021.
Miss Illinois 2019 Ariel Beverly will continue her reign as Miss Illinois until next year's pageant.
The Miss America Organization is working with the Miss Illinois organization and other state qualifying organizations to amend rules and eligibility for the 2020 and 2021 competition years.
