PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A 91-year-old man who went missing in Menard County has been found and is safe.
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office said EMS is treating Floyd Jurgens. They did not say exactly where he was found.
Crews began searching Wednesday evening. A coordinated search with volunteers joined in.
"This is an amazing outcome to what could've been a very unfortunate situation. We cannot possibly thank all the assisting agencies and public volunteers enough."
The Menard County Sheriff's Office said more information will be released later.