GILLESPIE, Ill. (WAND) - A 20-year-old Gillespie man who vanished from his home Thursday has been found.
Decimus Parnell was found by the Gillespie Fire Department in conjunction with the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office. He was found safe in the Sawyerville area at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.
He was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Gillespie area. He wearing white shoes, blue jeans, and a polo shirt.
Gillespie police and the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office responded initially to the missing person call and gathered details from concerned family members.
Authorities said search teams from Gillespie, Benld, Dorchester, Mount Olive, Carlinville, Bunker Hill, Shipman and Staunton fire departments were part of the search. It also involved the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department and the Gillespie, Mount Olive and Staunton police departments.
Further help came from the Montgomery County Search and Rescue Team, the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and several K-9 search and rescue teams from around the area.
Illinois State Police provided aircraft to help with the search from districts 9 and 11.
