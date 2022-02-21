URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Police responded to a report of a missing juvenile with special needs early Monday morning.
Police saiad they were called around 2:40 a.m. and learned the juvenile had a condition that necessitated a swift response from area agencies in order to locate her.
Officers and Detectives from Urbana PD and the University of Illinois PD initially responded, soon followed by the assistance from the Urbana Fire Department, Champaign Fire Department, METCAD, and the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Search and Rescue Team.
According to authorities, the juvenile was located at about 7:10 a.m., safe and unharmed.
The investigation remains ongoing regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts for the entire time she was missing.
Police said the preliminary investigation does not indicate any evidence of foul play and shows that the juvenile wandered away on her own.
Urbana Police were assisted by an organization called “A Child is Missing” that uses a reverse phone call to area residents asking them for assistance in locating missing children.
Urbana residents in the Myra Ridge area may have received a call early this morning, and if so, it was not a drill.
