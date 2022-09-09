DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight.
Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure.
Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't be caught.
Locals were able to pin down the bird on Griffin Street, and ultimately get the emu back to 4D Farms, Friday evening.
The owner says he believes the emu had been surviving on bugs, leaves and grass.
