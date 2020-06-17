DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police were able to locate a man who was missing and endangered.
J'Maryo Brown, 22, went missing after he was last seen in the area of 2400 Hulett at around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Police said they were concerned Brown may try to harm himself.
It's not clear when police located Brown.
