FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was the subject of missing person search has been found dead, according to the Farmer City Police Department.
On Saturday the department posted 69-year-old Donna Kelley was missing and police needed help finding her.
Police say she was found deceased on Tuesday.
A neighbor reported to police last seeing Donna Kelley walking her dog the morning of Wednesday, May 20.
Officials say they have called the Illinois State Police to investigate. The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.
If anyone has information they should contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.