BOND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old girl from Bond County who police were worried may have been headed to California with an unknown man has been found safe.
Police have not shared any information yet about the man she was reportedly with or where she was found.
--EARLIER--
The girl is considered to be endangered.
Andrea E. Foster is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with short brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black sweatpants with a pink stripe down the sides and gray shoes.
She was last seen Thursday at 11 a.m. on westbound Interstate 270 at the Chain of Rocks Bridge, police said.
She is with an unknown man who is bald. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.
They were seen is in a white 2020 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 8PZN376. Police think they may be heading to California.
Police shared a photo Friday morning of Foster and the man she is believed to be with.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Bond County Sheriff's Department at 618-664-2151.
