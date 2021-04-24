MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities found a missing Montgomery County man dead in a ditch.
Kurt Schmedeke , 65, was reported missing by his family members last week. Schmedeke reportedly had health issues and had been confused.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday the Montgomery County Sherriff's Office received a call reporting a person and vehicle in a deep ditch in the middle of farm fields east of 13th Road and North 21st Avenue in the Harvel Area.
The Montgomery County Sherriff's Department arrived on scene at 2:55 p.m. The caller who made the report showed them where the car and subject were.
Authorities confirmed it was Schmedeke and a Deputy Montgomery County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office found no evidence of a criminal element to Schmedeke's death.
