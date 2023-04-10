CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A person who had been reported missing was found dead in Lake Charleston on Easter Sunday.
Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Charleston Police and Fire Departments were called to Lake Charleston, at the request of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, for a report of a missing person.
First responders found the missing person's vehicle at the boat ramp at the lake. A missing person search was conducted in and around Lake Charleston.
The person was found around 4:20 p.m., just off the boat dock by a rescue diver and confirmed deceased.
The road to Lake Charleston was shut down during the incident but has since been reopened.
The police and fire departments were assisted by the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Illinois University Police Department, and the Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team.
The person's identity and cause of death have not been released.
