SOUTH WHEATLAND, Ill. (WAND) — South Wheatland Fire Chief Tom Williams is asking voters to double check their ballot when voting April 4th, 2023. Chief Williams said some voters' fire protection district is incorrectly coded in the system— and they are receiving the wrong ballot.
Voters serviced by the South Wheatland Fire Protection District are voting on a ballot proposition regarding a tax levy. However, some voters in the district are receiving a ballot that does not list this measure. Chief Williams said voters should request a new ballot from their poll worker, with the referendum included.
Macon County Clerk's Office Zone Leader Marcia Potrafka said there are some homes outside the South Wheatland Township lines, that are serviced by the Fire Protection District. Potrafka said voters should check their ballots before filling them out. Anyone who already voted cannot amend their ballot.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
