LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A missing teen in central Illinois is considered endangered, authorities said.
The 17-year-old teen is Vito N. Corsere, according to Macoupin/Montgomery Counties Crime Stoppers. He is white, 5-foot-10, weighs about 120 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
A Crime Stoppers Facebook post said Corsere was last seen leaving work at Gianni's in Litchfield at about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 26. They said he called a cab company for a ride home, but they were closed at that time.
There has not been a trace of him since then.
Corsere was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots when he disappeared, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro detectives at (217)532-6120, the Missing Persons Awareness Network at (312)620-0788 or Crime Stoppers at (800)352-0136.