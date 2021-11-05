JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville police said a 14-year-old boy who has a developmental disability that was reported missing has been located.
A bulletin from the Jacksonville Police Department said the person is Bryson R. McFadden, who is white and has brown hair and brown eyes. McFadden is 5-foot-8 in height and weighs 112 pounds. He is hard of hearing, has a speech impairment and wears glasses.
He possibly possesses a dark gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate CC82736.
As of Saturday, November 5 the teen was located.
Anyone with information on McFadden's whereabouts should call the Jacksonville Police Department at (217)479-4630.
A missing person poster from Jacksonville police is attached to this story.
