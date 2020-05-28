CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A missing person from Monee Illinois was located in Champaign on Thursday, according to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, deputies responded to the area of Olympian Drive and Lincoln Avenue for the report of a vehicle. The vehicle was east of the intersection in a field. Deputies found the car to be locked with no occupants. Deputies then contacted Monee Police Department because the car was registered to a resident there.
The vehicle was towed and deputies found no one.
On Thursday, the Monee Police Department contact the Champaign County Sheriff's Office to inform them the car was registered to an elderly woman who was reported missing. They also said the woman may have problems with dementia.
The sheriff's department sent deputies back out to the area they found the car. Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday deputies located the woman on the ground in a heavily wooded area about a quarter of a mile from the vehicle.
The woman was taken to Carle Foundation Hosptial. She is expected to be OK.
