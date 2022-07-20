DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Jury ruled the death of Norma Crutchfield a homicide at the Coroner's Inquest on Wednesday.
A detective with the Decatur Police Department walked jurors through the disappearance and death of Norma Crutchfield, 41. Her family reported her missing on November 20, 2020.
Her mother told police, she was last seen on October 30, 2020 at a house on East Olive Street.
In December 2020, Chase Freeman, 23, told Decatur Police he had information about the disappearance of Crutchfield. He told them Troy Slaw had killed Crutchfield and dismembered her body at the house on East Olive Street in November 2020.
Police sworn statements detail death of Norma Crutchfield
In May 2022, police arrested Troy Slaw for Murder and Dismembering a Body. They also arrested Chase Freeman for Concealment of a Homicide and Dismembering a Body.
During the inquest on Wednesday, a Decatur Police detective said during the time of Crutchfield's disappearance Slaw and his ex-girlfriend had used Crutchfield's SNAP card at a store.
When police spoke to Slaw's ex-girlfriend, she told police she didn't know anything about Norma's disappearance. According to the detective, later she told police that at one point she was helping Slaw move from Decatur to Springfield and found a photo of Crutchfield on his phone. She was face down with her hands tied behind her back.
The detective also said that around the time of Crutchfield arriving at the house on East Olive Street and up until her disappearance there was an 11-year-old inside the house. The detective said, after Slaw was arrested the child told police he saw Slaw hit Crutchfield.
Based on witness statements, the detective believed Crutchfield was killed on November 7 or November 8.
Police were able to find Crutchfield's blood inside the house on East Olive Street. They were unable to find a saw that was believed to be used to dismember her body.
Based on information from Freeman, Police believe Crutchfield was placed into a trash and her body was taken to a landfill.
The detective told jurors that in December 2020 and January 2021, police considered searching a Macon County landfill but, due to the time, the amount of trash taken to the landfill and the cost it wasn't feasible for police to conduct the search.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.