GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County veteran forms Mission K9 Warrior program to provide service dogs for veterans experiencing PTSD.
Dave Hughes served nine years in the United States Coast Guard. Once he got back to Georgetown, he later realized an epidemic of veterans taking their own lives. This made him pitch the idea of pairing service dogs with veterans to the American Legion Post 203 and 6 years ago, Mission K9 Warrior was born.
“I personally had a young veteran approach me one day and he was just kind of overcome with emotion and he said this dog has saved my job, my family, and my life.” says Hughes.
Each veteran has to be vetted. They have to had been in an active combat role while in the service, and they have to currently be in services for their PTSD.
Veteran Neal Stephens brings his dog with him everywhere. From work, to riding around on his motorcycle rides.
“My dog and I get a lot of attention. She rides a Harley with me so she’s on a backpack. Before, it was very tough for me to get out of my house. It was very tough for me to be out in public and now with her I can almost do anything that I want to do. I’m never alone I think that’s the biggest part is that I’m never alone.” said Stephens.
To train each dog costs $15,000 and currently, there are 18 service dogs with an owner. Hughes believes that any veteran experiencing PTSD should contact visit their website at amlegion203il.org
