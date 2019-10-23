TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Families impacted by a devastating tornado are getting a helping hand in Taylorville.
Missions for Taylorville is building two new homes for families who lost theirs in the tornado.
The group is looking for help. They will be setting trusses for the roof on one of the homes this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 25 through the 27.
Skilled helpers are needed to help set the trusses and then sheet and paper the roof.
Local contractors are asked to step up and volunteer some time for this project.
If you want to help, but are not a skilled worker the group will still be able to let you volunteer and put you to work.
To volunteer or learn more, click HERE to message Missions for Taylorville.